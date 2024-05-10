Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.93. 737,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

