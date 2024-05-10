Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.73. 1,820,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.