Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

