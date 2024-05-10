Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 431,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 403,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 315,234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 559,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 277,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

