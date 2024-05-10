Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Nucor by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

