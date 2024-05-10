Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $63,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. 224,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

