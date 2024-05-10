Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. 575,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,545. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.