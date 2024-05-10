Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,721. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

