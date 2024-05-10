Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. 8,693,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,513. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

