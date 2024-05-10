Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Entegris makes up approximately 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

Entegris stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. 1,447,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

