Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. CME Group comprises 2.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in CME Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.46. 1,776,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,747. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

