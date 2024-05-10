KeyCorp Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,564. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after acquiring an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.