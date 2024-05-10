KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

