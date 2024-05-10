Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.67. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 35,433 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

