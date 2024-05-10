Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Purchases $10,501.47 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Angelia K. Stanland purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $10,501.47. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LARK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

