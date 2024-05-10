LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. LanzaTech Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LNZA remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 433,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNZA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

