LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

