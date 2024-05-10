LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group
In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
