Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

EMR stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

