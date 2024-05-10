Lincoln National Corp Has $910,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $555.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

