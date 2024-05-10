LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

