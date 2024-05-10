Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Earnings Results

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Liquidity Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.280 EPS.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 136,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,364. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
