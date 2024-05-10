Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,784,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.98. 744,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,837. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $335.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.39 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

