Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,227,610 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227,610 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up approximately 0.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during trading on Friday. 14,859,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,075,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

