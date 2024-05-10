Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells $3,869,500.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Loews Stock Performance
NYSE:L traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.98. 650,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.
About Loews
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
