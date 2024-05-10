Loop Capital Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $53.32. 1,728,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

