Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

