Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

