LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,477,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.63 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.