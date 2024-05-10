LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 595,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 760,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,675. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

