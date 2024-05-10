MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 322.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,032,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,251. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MacroGenics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 96,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MacroGenics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

