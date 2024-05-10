MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 10.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 500,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,342,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

