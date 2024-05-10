Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

