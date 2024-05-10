Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 628,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

