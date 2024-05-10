Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,964,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.