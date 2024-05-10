Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Trimmed by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $12,907,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 374,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,417 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 316,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,412. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

