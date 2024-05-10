Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

