Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 18,077 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 75.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

