Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.