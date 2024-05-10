Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,960 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,000. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

