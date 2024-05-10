Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 650 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CVBF opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.