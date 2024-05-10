Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,274,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

