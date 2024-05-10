Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$510.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.8 million.
Masimo Price Performance
Shares of MASI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,426. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $174.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masimo
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Masimo
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.