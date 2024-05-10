Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$510.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.8 million.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,426. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $174.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.