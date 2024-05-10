MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MBC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. 270,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. MasterBrand has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.82.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

