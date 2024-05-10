Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,782 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.19. 251,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.02. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.39 and a one year high of $421.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.