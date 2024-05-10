Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,782 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MEDP stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.19. 251,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.02. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.39 and a one year high of $421.00.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
