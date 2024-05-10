Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock valued at $552,059,793 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

META traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,568,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020,277. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.45 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

