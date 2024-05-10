Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Up 4,960.0% in April

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 4,960.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOSK traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,495. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Metawells Oil & Gas

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

