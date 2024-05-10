Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.40 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $48.40 million and $236,867.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,639,785 coins and its circulating supply is 35,994,269 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

