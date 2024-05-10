Michael E. Maroone Sells 24,516 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Maroone sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,876,462.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,291.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.00. 3,009,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,248. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

