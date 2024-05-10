Michael Freno Purchases 27,500 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBDC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 292,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

