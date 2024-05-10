Michael Freno Purchases 27,500 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 292,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

