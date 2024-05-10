Michael G. Goss Sells 1,339 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,252. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

